EDSON KINENE
07:51

Court Throws Out Ibanda North Vote Recount Application

27 Jan 2021, 07:36 Comments 213 Views Ibanda, Uganda Court 2021 Elections Updates

In short
Kyomya's lawyer Ngaruye Ruhindi asked the court to throw on three grounds which include failure by Gumisiriza to pay court fees on time for his application in time, failure to indicate in the application which specific polling stations where the recount should be done.

 

Tagged with: Vote Recount application
Mentioned: Ibanda Chief Magistrates Court

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.