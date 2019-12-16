Kukunda Judith
12:15

Court Dismisses Interim Application Seeking to Include Prisoners In Voting Process

16 Dec 2019, 12:14 Comments 279 Views Human rights Election Court Breaking news
The Applicant Steven Kalali Addressing Journalists at High Court in Kampala

The Applicant Steven Kalali Addressing Journalists at High Court in Kampala

In short
The Deputy Registrar of the High Court Civil Division, Sarah Langa dismissed the application this morning on grounds that the applicant, Steven Kalali ought not to use the application as a short cut to justice for his delayed suit pending judgment, which is illegal.

 

Tagged with: Deputy Registrar Prisoners and Ugandans in the Diaspora Steven Kalali sarah langa

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.