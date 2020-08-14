Court Dismisses Juma Sect Property Case Against UMSC

In short
On Friday, Justice Jesse Byaruhanga Rugyema of the Land Division dismissed the suit on grounds that the Juma Sect Community through their lawyer Hakim Lubega failed to bring to court any document to prove ownership of the contentious land.
Court Dismisses Juma Sect Property Case Against UMSC14 Aug 2020, 18:35 Comments 119 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Tagged with: Counsel Abdul-Hakim Lubega Justice Jesse Byaruhanga Rugyema Land Division of High Court Musa Kabega Nateete Town Mosque UMSC Uganda Muslim Supreme Council
