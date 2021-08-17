In short
During the hearing on Tuesday, Galisonga’s lawyer, John Isabirye explained that they filed their petition on March 24, 2021, and the first respondent filed their response on April 6, 2021. He noted that it was inappropriate for the respondents to file supplementary affidavits three months later.
Court Dismisses Katuntu's Affidavits Filed Out of Time
17 Aug 2021
Jinja, Uganda
Julius Galisonga (L) and one of his lawyers, Ivan Wanume (R) arrive at Jinja high court. photo by Reacheal Wambuzi.
In short
Mentioned: Abdul Katuntu Ahmed Kalule Alfred Oryem Bugweri Issa Sserunkuma Jinja John Isabirye Julius Galisonga Masese Nathan Nabeta Paul Mwiru Susan Abinyo
