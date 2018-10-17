In short
In his affidavit, Col. Busingye explained that the charges against Kipoi were instituted by his office contrary to claims by the applicants that they came from the DPP. Col Busingye also argued that the General Court Martial has original jurisdictions just like High Court, saying Kipoi was legally charged before the army court.
Court Dismisses Kipoi's Application Seeking to Block Trial17 Oct 2018, 18:31 Comments 112 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
High Court Judge Musa Sekaana Delivering his Ruling in Kampala Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.