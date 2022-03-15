In short
The High Court Civil Division Judge, Musa Ssekaana dismissed the application filed by Derrick Okello Wamboga and Joel Jerry Walyono when the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday. He argued that since the petition was meant to enforce rights under public interest, the applicants should have petitioned the Constitutional Court.
Court Dismisses November 2020 Election Riot Case Top story15 Mar 2022, 18:03 Comments 464 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Tagged with: Derrick Okello Wamboga IUIU IUIU students of law Joel Jerry Walyono Justice Musa Ssekaana November 2020 riots
