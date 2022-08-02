Kukunda Judith
13:42

Court Dismisses NRM EALA Aspirants Case With Costs

2 Aug 2022, 13:33 Comments 77 Views Court Report
Left to Right, Lawyers representing the NRM EALA Aspirants , Precious Nahabwe, Asiimwe and Robert Rutaro at the High Court.

Left to Right, Lawyers representing the NRM EALA Aspirants , Precious Nahabwe, Asiimwe and Robert Rutaro at the High Court.

In short
In their application through their lawyers led by Robert Rutaro, the applicants said the contentious decision was reached on July 8th 2022 and communicated in a letter issued by the NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong

 

Tagged with: Justice Musa Ssekaana NRM EALA Aspirants Robert Rutaro Muhairwe

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.