Court Dismisses Petition Against NRM Candidate in Isingiro District Race

In short
Turahi won the NRM Party flag with 112,924 votes against Kajumba’s 63,707 votes. In the same race was Bright Mweteise who polled 15,539 votes, Honorato Muhanguzi who scored 7,873 votes and Amos Naturinda with 262 votes as other contenders.
Court Dismisses Petition Against NRM Candidate in Isingiro District Race4 Jan 2021, 18:27 Comments 233 Views Isingiro, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Updates
