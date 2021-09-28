Court Dismisses Petition Against Rakai Woman MP Juliet Kinyamatama

In short
Nalubega ran to court challenging Kinyamatama’s nomination by the Electoral Commission on grounds that she was not a registered voter anywhere in Uganda, which disqualifies her from being nominated and subsequent election for any elective position.
Court Dismisses Petition Against Rakai Woman MP Juliet Kinyamatama28 Sep 2021, 09:54 Comments 160 Views Masaka, Uganda Court Politics 2016 Elections Updates
Rakai Woman MP, Juliet Kyinyamatama and Amolatar Woman MP, Doreen Amule addressing the media Login to license this image from 1$.
