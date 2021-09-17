In short
The petition was filed by Jacqueline Kobusingye Birungi. Birungi who contested as an independent candidate accuses Nantaba of forging the A-Level results she presented from Mukono Town Academy dated 1998.
Court Dismisses Second Election Petition Against Nantaba
17 Sep 2021
In short
Court Dismisses Second Election Petition Challenging Idah Nantaba's Academic Qualifications
Mentioned: Idah Nantaba
