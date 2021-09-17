Kimbowa Ivan
Court Dismisses Second Election Petition Against Nantaba

17 Sep 2021, 15:11 Comments 168 Views Mukono, Uganda Court Politics Election Editorial
Idah Nantaba and her Lawyer Ambrose Tibyasa standing outside the courtroom on Monday.

The petition was filed by Jacqueline Kobusingye Birungi. Birungi who contested as an independent candidate accuses Nantaba of forging the A-Level results she presented from Mukono Town Academy dated 1998.

 

