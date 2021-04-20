Kukunda Judith
18:15

Court Dismisses Sectarianism Charges Against City Businessman Kalungi

20 Apr 2021, 18:04 Comments 166 Views Court Updates
Businessman Kalungi speaking to journalists at the court.

In 2020, Kalungi was sent to Kitalya government’s prison together with his son Moses Kabuye on charges of theft. This was after he reportedly broke into one of his tenants’ sports betting shop located on Kalungi Plaza in Kampala and removed property worth 44 million shillings for failing to pay rent arrears during the coronavirus lockdown.

 

