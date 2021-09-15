Edward Eninu
Court Dismisses Soroti City West Election Petition

15 Sep 2021, 15:55 Comments 105 Views Soroti, Uganda Court Election Updates
Soroti City West Petitioner, Anne Ameco with some of the voters at Soroti Court.

The petition was filed by Anne Ameco and another on grounds that the election was not conducted in accordance with the principles laid down in the provisions of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, the Parliamentary Act, as amended and the Electoral Commission Act.

 

