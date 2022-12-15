Court Dismisses Suit Challenging Gov’t Decision to Grant Rights To Company to Import Fuel

In short

In November last year, Legal Brains Trust-LBT, a local not-for-profit organization went to court seeking a declaration that the presidential directive, authorizing an Indian company; Mahathi Infra Services Private Limited, and its Ugandan subsidiary; Mahathi Infra (Uganda) Limited to operate as a monopoly for the business of transporting petroleum products by barges over Lake Victoria to and from Uganda was illegal as it violated or threatened to violate a number of fundamental rights protected in the Bill of rights.