Court Dismisses Suit Challenging Gov’t Decision to Grant Rights To Company to Import Fuel

In short
In November last year, Legal Brains Trust-LBT, a local not-for-profit organization went to court seeking a declaration that the presidential directive, authorizing an Indian company; Mahathi Infra Services Private Limited, and its Ugandan subsidiary; Mahathi Infra (Uganda) Limited to operate as a monopoly for the business of transporting petroleum products by barges over Lake Victoria to and from Uganda was illegal as it violated or threatened to violate a number of fundamental rights protected in the Bill of rights.
Court Dismisses Suit Challenging Gov’t Decision to Grant Rights To Company to Import Fuel15 Dec 2022, 12:15 Comments 74 Views Court Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.