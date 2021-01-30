Edward Eninu
08:03

Court Dismisses Vote Recount Petitions in Teso Top story

30 Jan 2021, 08:00 Comments 248 Views Soroti, Uganda Court 2021 Elections Updates
People from different districts in Soroti Court.

People from different districts in Soroti Court.

In short
The dismissed applications were filed in relations to the election results of Kapelebyong County, Kapelebyong Woman, Gweri County and Soroti County Members of parliament. The Kapelebyong County dispute involved the incumbent, Julius Ocen and newly elected MP, Anthony Esenu.

 

Tagged with: 2020/2021 general elections Monica Amono, Chief Magistrate allegations of vote stuffing applications for vote recount 2021
Mentioned: Soroti Chief Magistrate's Court Soroti City

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.