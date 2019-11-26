In short
Lukwago, Henry Ssempijja, Philemon Mushabe and Benon Mugerwa stood surety for former mayoral candidate Sandra Katebarirwe Ngabo, who was charged with obtaining money by false pretence, forgery and uttering a false document in 2016.
Court Extends Arrest Warrant Against Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago
