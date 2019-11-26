Kukunda Judith
Court Extends Arrest Warrant Against Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago. KFM

Lukwago, Henry Ssempijja, Philemon Mushabe and Benon Mugerwa stood surety for former mayoral candidate Sandra Katebarirwe Ngabo, who was charged with obtaining money by false pretence, forgery and uttering a false document in 2016.

 

