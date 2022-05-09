Kukunda Judith
16:20

Court Fails to Discharge Kakwenza's Sureties

9 May 2022, 16:15 Comments 353 Views Court Updates
Kakwenza's lawyer Samuel Wanda together with Ivan Bwowe who represents the sureties.

Kakwenza's lawyer Samuel Wanda together with Ivan Bwowe who represents the sureties.

In short
Kakwenza skipped bail and fled to Germany forcing Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate, Dr Douglas Singiza to issue a warrant for his sureties to pay the Shillings 10 million each they committed themselves to pay in the event that Kakwenza skips bail.

 

Tagged with: Lt General Muhoozi Kainerugaba Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija Offensive Communication

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.