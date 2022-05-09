In short
Kakwenza skipped bail and fled to Germany forcing Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate, Dr Douglas Singiza to issue a warrant for his sureties to pay the Shillings 10 million each they committed themselves to pay in the event that Kakwenza skips bail.
Court Fails to Discharge Kakwenza's Sureties
