Courts Frees Suspected Robber

In short
Prosecution led by Barbara kemigisha today, asked court to halt proceedings of the case on ground that the main witness in the case who is the Investigating officers detective Assistant Inspector of Police Didas Turyahabwe was bedridden with no hope of his recovery soon.
Courts Frees Suspected Robber19 Nov 2018, 19:11 Comments 111 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: motorcycle state attorney murder aggravated robbery
Mentioned: sserunkuma director of public prosecution joweria kaweesi rachel orishaba joseph luswata jane francis abodo sir jose hotel patrick sserunkuma
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.