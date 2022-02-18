Court Grants Bail to British National Charged with Offensive Communication

In short
Monk was granted a cash bail of two million Shillings when he appeared before Grade One Magistrate Andrew Katurubuki on Thursday. He was also ordered to deposit his passport with the court as a condition for the bail application, while his sureties who included his wife Beatrice Nabushawo and his employee John Webale were asked to pay 10 million non-cash.
Court Grants Bail to British National Charged with Offensive Communication18 Feb 2022, 09:30 Comments 199 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Court Updates
