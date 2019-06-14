Kukunda Judith
Mumbere Granted Permission to Travel to Kasese

14 Jun 2019
King Mumbere talking to one of his subjects in Court

Justice Eva Luswata on Friday allowed his application to have his bail conditions relaxed and permitted him to go to Kasese. Luswata granted Mumbere two weeks stay in Kasese after which he will continue reporting to High Court and Criminal Investigations Department of Police.

 

