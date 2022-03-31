Court Halts Development as Minister Kawooya, Buganda Feud Over Land

In short
Through his lawyers Eliakim Kumumanya and Edward Mukwaya, Kabaka also sued the Sembabule District Land Board and the Commissioner Land Registration for erroneously facilitating the issuance of certificates of ownership on the disputed land.
Court Halts Development as Minister Kawooya, Buganda Feud Over Land31 Mar 2022, 12:40 Comments 55 Views Sembabule, Uganda Court Local government Updates
In short
Mentioned: Masaka High Court Registrar
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.