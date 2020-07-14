Court Halts Developments on Contested Makindye Land

In short
Justice Yasin Nyanzi signed the orders on Tuesday following an agreement between NEMA's lawyers Sarah Naigaga and Stella Muheki and the applicant’s lawyers, Achilles Lubega, Isa Kavuma and Adam Kirumira. In their consent agreement, the parties agreed that both residents and NEMA provide proof ownership of the suit land before they return to court on August 18, 2020.
Court Halts Developments on Contested Makindye Land14 Jul 2020, 23:09 Comments 132 Views Court Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.