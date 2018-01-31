Court Halts Fresh Eviction of Amuru Residents

In short
Court presided by Henry Twinomuhwezi, the Assistant Registrar Gulu High Court issued an interim order restraining attorney general, Uganda Wildlife Authority and Adjumani district local government from evicting the residents from the disputed area until the main suit is disposed on February 08th.
Court Halts Fresh Eviction of Amuru Residents31 Jan 2018, 18:11 Comments 157 Views Gulu, Uganda Court Northern Security Analysis
MP Akol Anthony and Lawyer Okello Oryem During The Court Session Login to license this image from 1$.
