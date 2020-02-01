Court Halts Implementation of Digital Tax Stamps

In short
The order signed by the Deputy Registrar Dr. Agnes Nkonge stays URA from enforcing the transition period deadline which the tax body had set before slapping heavy fines to manufacturers and importers of several gazette goods including bottled water, soda, beer, wine, spirits, and tobacco.
Court Halts Implementation of Digital Tax Stamps1 Feb 2020, 14:43 Comments 88 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Business and finance Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: action application authority beverage chain client company compliance consumer court distribution distributor exercise financial year illegal illicit legislation manufacturer operation parliament question resource retailer seal shortage social media stamp tax taxpayer trade transition unit
Mentioned: Agnes Nkonge Alcohol Association Charge of Corporate Affairs Commercial Division DTS Digital Stamps Digital Tracking Systems Ian Rumanyika Justice Musa Ssekaana of the Civil Division of High Court Kenya Nile Breweries Limited Tanzania Tax Procedures Code Uganda Uganda Revenue Authority Ura
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.