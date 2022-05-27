In short
Court presided over by Grade One Magistrate Sanula Nambozo on Friday halted the proceedings and forwarded the file to the Constitutional Court as requested by Mabirizi for its interpretation.
Court Halts Mabirizi's Offensive Communication Trial27 May 2022, 13:05 Comments 103 Views Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Justice Musa Ssekaana Male Mabirizi Robert Rutaro Muhairwe offensive communication charges
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.