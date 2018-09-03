Davidson Ndyabahika
19:17

Court Halts Makerere Gold Scam Case over Contempt

3 Sep 2018, 19:17 Comments 120 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Gold bricks: Some of the exhibits that the suspected gold scammers were arrested with. Davidson Ndyabahika

Gold bricks: Some of the exhibits that the suspected gold scammers were arrested with. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Although they did not object to the hearing dates, the accuseds lawyers Humphrey Tumwesigye and Simon Peter Musangala accused the state of violating court directives and jeopardizing the trial.

 

Tagged with: her worship beatrice kainza
Mentioned: city hall court makerere university directorate of public prosecution-dpp muhammad soubhi assi

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.