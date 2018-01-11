In short
Delivering her judgment on Thursday afternoon, Beatrice Khainza, the City Hall Grade one magistrate noted that although there is no proof that the chemicals used by the butchers is dangerous, it was wrong for the butchers to use chemicals on consumable items.
Court Hands Errant Butchers Eight Month's Jail Term11 Jan 2018, 18:45 Comments 190 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Health Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: errant butchers
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.