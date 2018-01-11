Judith Kukunda
18:45

Court Hands Errant Butchers Eight Month's Jail Term

11 Jan 2018, 18:45 Comments 190 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Health Breaking news
Some of the butchers carrying protest placards Judith Kukunda

Some of the butchers carrying protest placards Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Delivering her judgment on Thursday afternoon, Beatrice Khainza, the City Hall Grade one magistrate noted that although there is no proof that the chemicals used by the butchers is dangerous, it was wrong for the butchers to use chemicals on consumable items.

 

Tagged with: errant butchers

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.