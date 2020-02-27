In short
Ntege is wanted for obstructing police from arresting Engineer, Robert Kakiiza who was wanted in connection to the infamous LC bicycle scam. In her submission to court this morning, Cingtho explained that they served the RCC four criminal summonses to appear and plead to the charges of obstructing Police Detectives from arresting Engineer Kakiiza but she didn’t show up.
Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Deputy Kampala RCC Top story27 Feb 2020, 14:09 Comments 172 Views Court Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Hajjat Hawa Ntenge Obstructing Police officers Robert Kakiiza
Mentioned: Robert Kakiiza Engineer Kakiiza Robert Mukanza Asuman Muhumuza Local Government Ministry State House Anti-Corruption Unit Edith Nakalema Francis Habomugisha Wilson Kwesiga Patricia Cingtho Henry Bamutura Road Court Samuel Emorut Erongot Robert Tumwebaze Aluma State House Lt. Col. Unit Corporation Investigations Directorate Directorate of Public Prosecution Directorate of Public Prosecutions Anti-Corruption Court Acting Chief Magistrate Road Court Chief Magistrate Head of the Criminal Division of High Court Buganda Road Magistrate Detective Assistant Inspector Timothy Musherure Police Detectives John Muhanguzi Kashaka
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.