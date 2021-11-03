In short
“My lord one of the requirements for the accused (Kirabo) while he was granted bail was to attend every court session. Now he is missing, I pray that his bail is canceled and is issued a warrant of arrest as he might flee the country at this point.” -State Attorney Happiness Ainebyona
Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Matthew Kirabo over Medical Student's Murder3 Nov 2021, 19:47 Comments 153 Views Mukono, Uganda Crime Court Updates
