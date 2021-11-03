Namajja Elizabeth
19:49

Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Matthew Kirabo over Medical Student's Murder

3 Nov 2021, 19:47 Comments 153 Views Mukono, Uganda Crime Court Updates
The accused Matthew Kirabo leaving court last week

The accused Matthew Kirabo leaving court last week

In short
“My lord one of the requirements for the accused (Kirabo) while he was granted bail was to attend every court session. Now he is missing, I pray that his bail is canceled and is issued a warrant of arrest as he might flee the country at this point.” -State Attorney Happiness Ainebyona

 

Tagged with: Court Issues Warrant of Arrest for Matthew Kirabo
Mentioned: Mukono High Court

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.