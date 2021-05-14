Court Issues Criminal Summons Against Jobless Youth in Piglets Case

In short
Ojobile is jointly charged with Robert Mayanja, for allegedly dumping pig heads at Kampala Central Police Station in November 2018, while protesting alleged corruption in the Bank of Uganda. According to them, corruption had been the sole ingredient for the closure of commercial banks in Uganda, over the years.
Court Issues Criminal Summons Against Jobless Youth in Piglets Case14 May 2021, 17:54 Comments 90 Views Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Augustine Ojobile FDC Robert Mayanja The Alternative
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.