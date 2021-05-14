Kukunda Judith
18:03

Court Issues Criminal Summons Against Jobless Youth in Piglets Case

14 May 2021, 17:54 Comments 90 Views Court Report
Mayanja and Ojobile marching to CPS for the protest in 2018. File Photo.

In short
Ojobile is jointly charged with Robert Mayanja, for allegedly dumping pig heads at Kampala Central Police Station in November 2018, while protesting alleged corruption in the Bank of Uganda. According to them, corruption had been the sole ingredient for the closure of commercial banks in Uganda, over the years.

 

Tagged with: Augustine Ojobile FDC Robert Mayanja The Alternative

