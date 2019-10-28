In short
However, state prosecution led by Barbara Kyomugisha couldn’t have any of this. She asked court to issue criminal summons for the suspect, saying this is the second time they come prepared with four state witnesses to proceed with the matter but the hearing fails to take off.
Court Issues Criminal Summons for Bobi Wine's Co-Accused Top story28 Oct 2019, 15:33 Comments 172 Views Court Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: City lawyer Anthony Wameli MP Robert Kyagulanyi Selector Davie
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.