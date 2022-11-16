Court Issues Injunction Restraining Attempt to Censure Lira City West Speaker

In short
Okello dragged Lira City West division council, Jimmy Angole, the Division Town clerk, and Mayor Michael Ogwal Aconga to court seeking judicial review and orders blocking his impeachment arguing that the move was in bad faith, constituted by ulterior and other political motives, all intended to victimize him.
Court Issues Injunction Restraining Attempt to Censure Lira City West Speaker16 Nov 2022, 07:24 Comments 89 Views Lira, Uganda Politics Local government Northern Updates
In short
Mentioned: Lira City West Division
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.