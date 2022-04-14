In short
The residents sought a permanent injunction until the main application determining the land ownership and others are disposed of. The evictees claim the land belongs to them and argue that UWA’s conduct was illegal.
Court Issues Interim Orders on Abim Evictions Top story14 Apr 2022, 10:54 Comments 124 Views Soroti, Uganda Court Human rights Updates
