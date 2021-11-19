Court Issues Temporary Injunction on Old Taxi Park

In short

Earlier this year, five companies Lukyamuzi Investments Ltd owning 0.058 hectares, DKS Uganda Ltd (0.135 hectares), Key and Ham Investments Ltd (0.058 hectares), Abamwe Transporters Ltd (0.067 hectares) and Kabale Distributors Ltd (0.55 hectares) sued KCCA and government for encroaching on their land.