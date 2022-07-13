Kukunda Judith
Court Issues Warrant of Arrest Against Mukesh Shukla

In short
The warrant was issued on Wednesday by the Civil Division Registrar Jamson Karemani following an application by Mukesh’s rival and Nakawa West MP Joel Ssenyonyi Besekezi

 

