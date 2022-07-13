In short
The warrant was issued on Wednesday by the Civil Division Registrar Jamson Karemani following an application by Mukesh’s rival and Nakawa West MP Joel Ssenyonyi Besekezi
Court Issues Warrant of Arrest Against Mukesh Shukla
Kukunda Judith
The Executive Director Shumuk Investiment Limited , Mukesh Shukla Appearing at Buganda Road Court Login to license this image from 1$.
Tagged with: Joel Ssenyonyi Mukesh Shukla Nakawa West Parliamentary Candidate Mukesh Shukla Babubhai shumuk
