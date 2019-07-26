Fahad Jjingo
Court Jails Man 33-Years for Strangling his Father to Death

Masaka High Court Judge Winfred Nabisinde said that the court received overwhelming evidence indicating that the convict Godfrey Ssenyange strangled his father Joseph Mwai following a misunderstanding on land ownership.

 

