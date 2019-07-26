Court Jails Man 33-Years for Strangling his Father to Death

In short
Masaka High Court Judge Winfred Nabisinde said that the court received overwhelming evidence indicating that the convict Godfrey Ssenyange strangled his father Joseph Mwai following a misunderstanding on land ownership.
Court Jails Man 33-Years for Strangling his Father to Death26 Jul 2019, 20:08 Comments 133 Views Lwengo, Uganda Human rights Court Misc Updates
Tagged with: man convicted for killing father over land man to serve 33 years for murder masaka high court crimminal session
Mentioned: masaka high court
