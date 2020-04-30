Kukunda Judith
Court Orders Makerere University to Pay Prof. Niwagaba Top story

30 Apr 2020, 13:50 Comments 140 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Makerere University Main Building Makerere University

In short
In his ruling, Justice Bashaija noted that the university never challenged the facts presented by Prof. Niwagaba, adding that indeed by the time the applicant ran to court; he had exhausted all internal remedies of the University and failed to get justice.

 

