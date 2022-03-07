Court Martial Finally Grants Bail to Police Officer Nixon Agasirwe

In short
Agasirwe who was charged of kidnapping and illegally repatriating Rwandan refugees to the country they fled from, has been released 'coincidentally' at the time when the Rwandan Government has today fully opened it's land borders with Uganda following the closure way back in 2019.
Court Martial Finally Grants Bail to Police Officer Nixon Agasirwe7 Mar 2022, 13:11 Comments 108 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: General Kale Kayihura Illegal repatriation of Rwandan refugees Lt General Andrew Gutti Nixon Agasirwe Uganda Rwanda border closure
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.