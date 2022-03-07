Kukunda Judith
13:22

Court Martial Finally Grants Bail to Police Officer Nixon Agasirwe

7 Mar 2022, 13:11 Comments 108 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Breaking news
Senior Superintendent of Police Nixon Agasirwe in Court Martial Dock

In short
Agasirwe who was charged of kidnapping and illegally repatriating Rwandan refugees to the country they fled from, has been released 'coincidentally' at the time when the Rwandan Government has today fully opened it's land borders with Uganda following the closure way back in 2019.

 

