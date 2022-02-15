Court Martial Orders Mental Examination of NUP Supporter

Some of the 32 Supporters of NUP facing trial before the General Court Martial. (Second on the left is Kakooza who turned chaotic).

Shortly after the adjournment, Kakooza rose up against his arm and started complaining loudly that they are living under poor conditions at Kitalya Min Max prison where they sleep in "Bigaali”, (wheelbarrows). He also claimed on top of his voice that they are being persecuted because of their political beliefs and do not have any case whatsoever.