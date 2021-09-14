Court Martial Remands Court Bailiff Kirunda over Murder

In short

Court heard that Kirunda and Kyatuuka -a UPDF officer who is attached to the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence -CMI and others still at large caused the unlawful death of Mugwanya on July 14th 2021 in Kitanzi Zone, Kampala District. Mugwanya who had parked his car on the roadside saw a woman crying for help as she was being dragged by three men into a waiting car at night. He got out to help and the accused persons shot him even after he identified himself.