Kukunda Judith
18:15

Court Martial Remands Court Bailiff Kirunda over Murder

14 Sep 2021, 18:13 Comments 85 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Court Bailiff Moses Kirunda Courtesy Picture

Court Bailiff Moses Kirunda

In short
Court heard that Kirunda and Kyatuuka -a UPDF officer who is attached to the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence -CMI and others still at large caused the unlawful death of Mugwanya on July 14th 2021 in Kitanzi Zone, Kampala District. Mugwanya who had parked his car on the roadside saw a woman crying for help as she was being dragged by three men into a waiting car at night. He got out to help and the accused persons shot him even after he identified himself.

 

Tagged with: Court Bailiff Lt General Andrew Gutti Major Nelson Kyatuuka St Peters Ndeeba Church bailiff moses kirunda

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.