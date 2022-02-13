In short
Prosecution led by Lt. Moses Ekwamu told the military court that on July 24, 2021, at around 09.00 pm, while on guard duties at Kanyamwirima barracks in Bundibugyo, Mwanika gunned down and killed Pte Christine Akido.
Court Martial Sentences Soidier To 40 Years For Murder
Lancel Corporal Piangu Hessein Mwanika appearimng before the court martial before he was sentenced to 40 years
Tagged with: Court Martial UPDF Court Martial
Mentioned: Court Martial
