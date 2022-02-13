Court Martial Sentences Soidier To 40 Years For Murder

Lancel Corporal Piangu Hessein Mwanika appearimng before the court martial before he was sentenced to 40 years

In short

Prosecution led by Lt. Moses Ekwamu told the military court that on July 24, 2021, at around 09.00 pm, while on guard duties at Kanyamwirima barracks in Bundibugyo, Mwanika gunned down and killed Pte Christine Akido.