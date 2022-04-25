Court Martial Sentences Soldier to 30 Years For Murder

In short
The court martial presided over by Col. Gabriel Wamala heard that on the 14th February 2022 the accused UPDF soldier allegedly shot a civilian identified as Emmanuel Kica a resident of Arogo Village, Kal parish in Madi Opei Town Council.
Court Martial Sentences Soldier to 30 Years For Murder25 Apr 2022, 19:31 Comments 213 Views Lamwo, Uganda Human rights Crime Northern Updates
Private Ronald Odera being hanbcuffed after being sentenced to serve 30 years in jail Photo By Dan M Komakech
