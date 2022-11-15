Court of Appeal Begins Hearing Criminal Cases in Mbale

In short
The Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera, says that the criminal hearing sessions have been hindered by the limited number of judges in the judiciary which he said has constrained the administration of justice in the country.
Court of Appeal Begins Hearing Criminal Cases in Mbale15 Nov 2022, 10:28 Comments 150 Views Court Report
Deputy Chief Justice, Richard Buteera inspecting the guard of honor at Mbale High Court. Photo by William Cheptoek
In short
Tagged with: Court of Appeal
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.