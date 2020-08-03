Court of Appeal Begins Hearing Criminal Cases in Mbale Via Zoom Technology

In short

Owinyi-Dollo wishes that if every time a district is created, there is a recruitment of a magistrate to take care of the district adding that the number of Judicial Officers should be Commensurate to the Population in the country.















He said that as government thinks of creating new constituencies they should also think of recruiting judicial officers for each of a constituency or district created arguing that government should now recruit 47 Judges for the 47 constituencies recently approved by parliament.