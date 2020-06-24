Court of Appeal Commences Hearing Criminal Cases in Mbarara

In short
The one-month session which will be conducted via Zoom Technology will handle 40 cases and will be presided over by a panel of three judges; Justice Elizabeth Musoke, Justice Remmy Kasule and Justice Stephen Musota.
Court of Appeal Commences Hearing Criminal Cases in Mbarara24 Jun 2020, 07:47 Comments 194 Views Mbarara, Uganda Human rights Court Breaking news
