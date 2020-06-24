EDSON KINENE
Court of Appeal Commences Hearing Criminal Cases in Mbarara

24 Jun 2020, 07:47 Comments 194 Views Mbarara, Uganda Human rights Court Breaking news
Justices touring he Mbarara Main Prison before opening the session

Justices touring he Mbarara Main Prison before opening the session

The one-month session which will be conducted via Zoom Technology will handle 40 cases and will be presided over by a panel of three judges; Justice Elizabeth Musoke, Justice Remmy Kasule and Justice Stephen Musota.

 

