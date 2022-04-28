In short
Court of Appeal Justices comprised of the Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera, Hellen Obura and Catherine Bamugemereire on Thursday upheld Walyomu's victory after dismissing an election appeal filed by his rival Fredrick Munyirwa.
Court of Appeal Confirms Moses Walyomu as Kagoma County MP
28 Apr 2022
Kampala, Uganda
The Kagoma county member of parliament, Moses Walyomu celebrates with his supporters at Jinja high court. Photo by Reacheal Wambuzi.
