Court of Appeal Confirms Moses Walyomu as Kagoma County MP

The Kagoma county member of parliament, Moses Walyomu celebrates with his supporters at Jinja high court. Photo by Reacheal Wambuzi.

In short

Court of Appeal Justices comprised of the Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera, Hellen Obura and Catherine Bamugemereire on Thursday upheld Walyomu's victory after dismissing an election appeal filed by his rival Fredrick Munyirwa.