Court of Appeal Orders Fresh Hearing of Entebbe Mayoral Election Petition

In short
The Justices ruled that the affidavit evidence is not the primary or appropriate mode for proving the grounds in an election petition adding that the people who swore those affidavits ought to have been summoned for cross-examination, instead of dismissing the petition on the basis that it was based on hearsay.
Court of Appeal Orders Fresh Hearing of Entebbe Mayoral Election Petition6 May 2022, 15:32 Comments 133 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Kayanja De Paul on the Right as his lawyer Kenneth Paul Kakande and a supporter looks on at Court of Appeal.
