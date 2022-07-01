In short
In a decision delivered on Friday, the Court of Appeal Justices comprised of Fredrick Egonda Ntende, Cheborion Barishaki, and Eva Luswata Kawuma, set aside the decision by the High Court to dismiss Ssemugooma's petition and directed that it should be heard afresh before a different Judge.
Court of Appeal Orders Fresh Hearing of Kampala Central Mayor Race Petition
