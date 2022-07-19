Court of Appeal Orders Fresh Hearing of Mukono South Election Petition

In short
Male petitioned the High Court in Mukono to nullify the results on grounds that he did not have the required number of voters to support his nomination. He added that while Kayondo was nominated as a candidate for the Democratic Party, his campaign posters were printed with symbols and slogans of the National Unity Platform.
Court of Appeal Orders Fresh Hearing of Mukono South Election Petition19 Jul 2022, 14:15 Comments 88 Views Court Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.