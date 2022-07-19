Kukunda Judith
Court of Appeal Orders Fresh Hearing of Mukono South Election Petition

19 Jul 2022
Mukono South MP Fred Kayondo

In short
Male petitioned the High Court in Mukono to nullify the results on grounds that he did not have the required number of voters to support his nomination. He added that while Kayondo was nominated as a candidate for the Democratic Party, his campaign posters were printed with symbols and slogans of the National Unity Platform.

 

