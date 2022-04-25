Court of Appeal Orders Retrial in Agule Constituency Election Case

In short
As a result, the High Court Judge Dr Andrew Bashaija dismissed the case on grounds that the affidavit in support of the petition sworn by James Nadhongha was invalid and incompetent since the Commissioner of Oaths whom he had sworn the affidavit in support of the petition did not possess a valid practicing certificate at the time.
Court of Appeal Orders Retrial in Agule Constituency Election Case25 Apr 2022, 19:38 Comments 85 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Jusitce Elizabeth Musoke reading her judgement Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.