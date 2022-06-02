In short
In their verdict, the Justices ordered that Nyakecho's petition goes back to the High Court and be heard afresh before another Judge and awarded her costs. Nyakecho ran to Mbale High court after losing to Ekanya in the January 14th, 2021 polls. Nyakecho polled 9,563 votes against 9,674 votes garnered by Ekanya.
Court of Appeal Orders Retrial of Tororo North Election Petition
2 Jun 2022
Kampala, Uganda
